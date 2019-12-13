WWE TLC is only days away, and the card is still taking shape.

As previously noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that one of the planned matches on the show was for Seth Rollins to face Kevin Owens. There was an angle shot on Monday's RAW where Rollins joined forces with the AOP to attack Owens to set up a program between the two former Universal champions.

Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that as of this past Tuesday, the match is no longer scheduled for TLC. Rollins had suffered a broken pinky at a live event last weekend, which kept him out of a scheduled match with Cedric Alexander on RAW this past Monday. It was noted that Rollins was expected to be cleared by TLC, however with Owens being taken out on an ambulance on RAW, it appears that the match will be held off for a later date.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton was also planned for TLC this Sunday. It has yet to be officially announced, however an angle was shot for it on RAW so it's likely to take place this Sunday.

WWE TLC takes place this Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.