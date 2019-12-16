WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins has been announced for next Monday's WWE RAW episode. The title will be on the line.
The match is being taped tonight after the live RAW episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. You can read our live Christmas Week RAW spoilers by clicking here.
Mysterio vs. Rollins was made after Rollins and The Authors of Pain attacked Rey on tonight's RAW. The trio approached Rey to give him back the steel pipe that he gave to Kevin Owens last week to use on Rollins and AOP. Rollins left Rey laying in the ring after a beatdown and then later challenged him to next week's title match. Rey would then accept the challenge.
Below are a few shots from tonight's angle on RAW:
