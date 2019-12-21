As noted earlier this week at this link, there was a dark segment that took place after the AEW Dark tapings where Shawn Spears took Stone Cold Stunners from several people, including referee Aubrey Edwards and President & CEO Tony Khan. The celebration also included White Claw adult beverages, on the same night that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was celebrating his 55th birthday.

Spears received a lot of criticism on social media for the segment, with fans commenting on how he left WWE to go to AEW for segments like these. The Stunner segment came right after Spears wrestled Joey Janela, dressed as Santa Claus, for the Dark tapings.

Spears responded to one fan who noted that fans were upset over the segment, and claimed that the segment was his idea.

"It's entertainment. It's show business," Spears tweeted back. "And it was all my idea. I had a blast with my friends and the people of Texas. They enjoyed it. Mission accomplished [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji]"

Spears also used the thinking face emoji and tagged AEW in response to a tweet that pointed out how the last time someone hit a Stunner on the Chairman it led to one of the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling history, which was Austin vs. Vince McMahon.

You can see Spears' related tweets below, along with clips of the segment: