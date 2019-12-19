AEW President & CEO Tony Khan delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Shawn Spears at the end of AEW's TV tapings in Corpus Christi, Texas on Wednesday night, which was also the 55th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

As noted, AEW taped another episode of Dark after Wednesday's Dynamite went off the air on TNT. One of the matches saw Joey Janela, dressed as Santa Claus, wrestle Spears in singles action. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings, which featured Colt Cabana as a guest commentator. The spoiler will air during next Tuesday's AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

After the Spears vs. Santa Janela match, there was a post-show in-ring segment that saw several people hit Stunners on Spears while they drank White Claw adult beverages. The segment included Khan, referee Aubrey Edwards, Nick Jackson, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes.

Edwards flipped Spears off, kicked him and then delivered the Stunner. She celebrated with a White Claw after the move as everyone celebrated. Khan also kicked Spears before hitting the Stunner. Dustin helped Khan up after his Stunner and everyone celebrated the big move by the boss.

Below are clips of Khan and Edwards hitting their Stunners on Spears: