Tonight in Jacksonville, Shotzi Blackheart made her NXT debut against Chelsea Green.

It was in October at EVOLVE 137 when Blackheart was offered an NXT contract by NXT General Manager William Regal.

Blackheart tweeted the night before her debut, "Tomorrow #NXTjacksonville gets BALLSY! Who do you want to see tango with this mango? Do not miss this debut and howl with me! WELCOME TO THE BALLPIT!"

She has wrestled in EVOLVE, SHIMMER, RISE Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, SHINE Wrestling, and Bar Wrestling.