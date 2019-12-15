At last night's AAA Guerra de Titanes, the recently released Sin Cara, real name Jorge Arias, showed up using the same name and mask he wore in WWE.

The former WWE Superstar ran out to make the save for Pagano, then cut a promo saying AAA was his home.

Along with Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension were all released on December 8, and have a 90 day no compete clause that will end on March 8. WWE has a trademark for "Sin Cara" in Mexico, according to @luchablog.

Last month, Sin Cara requested his release from WWE after feeling his talent wasn't valued by the company.

Sin Cara shows up in AAA to save Pagano! #GuerraDeTitanes