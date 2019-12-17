After some back and forth confrontation the past two weeks, Impact management has officially announced that Brian Cage will go one-on-one with Rob Van Dam at Hard To Kill on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. On this week's episode of Impact, Van Dam accused Cage of being "the biggest mark of his." Cage was not too happy with that comment and made his presence known. Both men brawled and it ended with Van Dam and his girlfriend Katie Forbes throwing a few cheap shots at Cage.
In addition to that, a heated argument between Moose and Rhino this week had both men attacking one another throughout the show. This, too, has been added to the Hard To Kill lineup. Also added to the card is Madman Fulton versus Ken Shamrock.
Below is the currently updated card for Hard To Kill:
Impact World Championship
Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
Impact X-Division Championship
Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey
Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
Impact World Tag Team Championships
The North (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam
Moose vs. Rhino
Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock
