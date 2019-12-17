After some back and forth confrontation the past two weeks, Impact management has officially announced that Brian Cage will go one-on-one with Rob Van Dam at Hard To Kill on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. On this week's episode of Impact, Van Dam accused Cage of being "the biggest mark of his." Cage was not too happy with that comment and made his presence known. Both men brawled and it ended with Van Dam and his girlfriend Katie Forbes throwing a few cheap shots at Cage.

In addition to that, a heated argument between Moose and Rhino this week had both men attacking one another throughout the show. This, too, has been added to the Hard To Kill lineup. Also added to the card is Madman Fulton versus Ken Shamrock.

Below is the currently updated card for Hard To Kill:

Impact World Championship

Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

Impact X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin

Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam

Moose vs. Rhino

Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next several weeks.