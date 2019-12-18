A big six-man match has been announced for Monday's WWE RAW episode.
It was announced on The Bump that Randy Orton will team with RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to face The OC's AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Monday's RAW was taped earlier this week in Des Moines. You can click here for spoilers from the show.
?? BREAKING NEWS ??@RandyOrton will team with @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE to take on @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE THIS MONDAY on #RAW!— W'E's The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 18, 2019
