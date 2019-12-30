With 2019 closing out that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2019" awards! Last week, you sent in your nominations for the "best of" in each of the following promotions: WWE, NXT, AEW, NJPW, and Other (Impact, ROH, NWA, MLW, GCW, Indies).
Each day this week we will have final voting to determine this year's winners. Please vote in the poll below to determine this year's "Male Wrestler Of The Year."
Here is the current schedule for this week's final voting:
Monday (12/30): Male Wrestler Of The Year
Tuesday (12/31): Female Wrestler Of The Year
Wednesday (1/1): Tag Team Of The Year
Thursday (1/2): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year
Friday (1/3): Breakout Star Of The Year
Saturday (1/4): Match Of The Year
Sunday (1/5): Event Of The Year
The final winners will be revealed Monday, January 6. If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.