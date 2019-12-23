We're nearing the end of 2019 and that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2019" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can put in nominations for in our comments section, below.

This year you can nominate the "best of" in each of the following promotions: WWE, NXT, AEW, NJPW, and Other (Impact, ROH, NWA, GCW, Indies).

The category for today is: "Male Wrestler Of The Year." This group includes who you thought was the best male wrestler in each promotion.

Please copy/paste the following in the comments section below with your nominations for each promotion included. (Nominations that are not submitted like this will not be counted. If you do not wish to nominate someone from a promotion please leave the space blank or write N/A).

* * *

Male Wrestler Of The Year

WWE:

NXT:

AEW:

NJPW:

Other (Impact, ROH, NWA, GCW, Indies):

* * *

Below is the current schedule for this year's awards:

Monday (12/23): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Tuesday (12/24): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (12/25): Tag Team Of The Year

Thursday (12/26): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Friday (12/27): Breakout Star Of The Year

Saturday (12/28): Event Of The Year

Sunday (12/29): Match Of The Year

Beginning Monday, December 30, we will put the winners from each promotion against one another in a poll to determine our final winner for the above categories.

The final winners will be revealed Monday, January 6. If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.