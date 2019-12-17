Samoa Joe will be returning to the WWE RAW storylines during next Monday's taped episode for Christmas Week.

As noted, WWE taped next week's RAW on Monday night from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. You can click here to read our full spoiler report from the show. The main event saw WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio retain his title over Seth Rollins by DQ due to interference from The Authors of Pain. AOP went to put Mysterio through an announce table but Joe would not move, standing his ground to face off with Akam and Rezar. AOP ended up beating Joe down and then Rollins hit a Stomp on Mysterio to end the show.

Joe has been working the RAW announce team for several weeks now, calling the show with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, while he's been out of action with a thumb injury. Joe suffered the injury in early September and it's been reported that he was scheduled to be re-evaluated by WWE doctors at the December 30 RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, which will be the final red brand show of the decade. Based on what went down at this week's RAW tapings for next Monday, it looks like Joe has already been looked at by doctors, and has been medically cleared to compete. Joe revealed early last week that he was no longer wearing the cast on his thumb.

On a related note, this was also not confirmed but it looks like the Joe return angle on next week's RAW could lead to a six-man match with Rollins and AOP vs. Joe, Mysterio and Kevin Owens. That has not been announced for any future events. It's been reported that Joe will step away from the RAW announce team when he's able to return, but there's no word yet on if he will still appear as an analyst for WWE Backstage.

Stay tuned for updates on Joe's return and the RAW main event scene.

Below is a fan photo from the angle at the RAW tapings: