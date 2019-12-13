- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Imperium, Ridge Holland vs. Jack Starz, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Isla Dawn, and more. You can click here to read our detailed recap of the episode.

- Corey Graves will be taking fan questions on the New Year's edition of his "After The Bell" podcast. Fans must submit their questions before the end of this Sunday with the hashtag #AskATB for them to be eligible. WWE announced the following on the new feature for the podcast:

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this week to mark 20 years since the McMahon/Helmsley era officially began at WWE Armageddon 1999.

She wrote, "20 years ago today the McMahon/Helmsley era officially began at Armageddon 1999...and we never looked back [laugh emoji]! Check it out on @WWENetwork if you're interested! #TBT @TripleH"

