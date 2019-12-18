WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and commented on WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane suffering an injury during the main event of Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. WWE still has not confirmed that Sane suffered a concussion, but Stephanie did say she got hurt. Stephanie also revealed that she was not at the arena for the event. We noted before that Triple H and Vince McMahon also missed the show.

"I was not there," Stephanie said when asked what happened backstage when Sane got hurt. "I was not there live and I was not backstage, so I can't really speak to the mood at that stage or what the communication was. I loved that it was the main event and I'm so sorry Kairi got hurt. The match was absolutely over-delivering up until the point that happened."

Stephanie was asked about last year when she stood in the ring with Vince, Triple H and Shane McMahon to promise that the company was going to give fans what they want, and if she feels like, one year later, that they've done that. The question was mainly a reference to WWE moving to BT Sport in the UK. Stephanie said they are doing their best to listen and give the fans what they want.

"We are certainly doing our best to listen to our audience and give them what they want," Stephanie said. "I think we always need to be listening, we always need to be trying and we couldn't be more excited to be launching in the UK on BT Sport for the first-time in history. Providing an experience to our fans that is hopefully easier to enjoy, including same-day prime time re-airs of RAW and SmackDown. Personalised highlights on the BT Sports app, original programming like the BT Sports acclaimed document series 'No Filter'. It really is a huge opportunity for us and we need to make sure the content is worthy of our fans' passion."

Stephanie was also asked a possible WWE Evolution 2 event and she said they are pushing for the second all-women's pay-per-view to happen.

"It is certainly something that we are pushing for," she said of a possible Evolution 2 event. "There's no official announcement just yet and yes, there was a lot of balls in the air and wheels in motion in terms of this year and, of course, one of the big focuses was on our event in Saudi Arabia and having our women being allowed to perform. I'm hopeful to have an announcement on an Evolution 2, but there is nothing official to announce just yet."