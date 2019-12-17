WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane has been pulled from the post-Christmas WWE live event tour, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if Sane will still appear at the side of partner Asuka, but she has been pulled as an in-ring performer.

Sane and Asuka were scheduled to defend their titles in a Steel Cage match against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but that match has been changed. The new match is a Triple Threat Cage Match with Asuka vs. Lynch vs. Flair.

As we've noted, Sane has been pulled from the ring after possible suffering a concussion in the Women's TLC main event of Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view, which saw The Kabuki Warriors retain over Flair and Lynch. Sane did appear at ringside with Asuka on last night's RAW for the win over Deonna Purrazzo, but she did not get physical. Sane also did not wrestle at the RAW tapings that will air next Monday. Sane did tweet a thumbs up to fans yesterday, indicating that she was alright. It was also reported that she had been telling people that she was OK.

We also noted on Monday how there were people in WWE who have been talking about how Sane's situation was handled in a bad way during the TLC match as many believe that WWE doctors or producers should have pulled her from the match early on when it looked like she was knocked out on her feet. Below is fan footage that shows Lynch rolling Sane under the ring during the match, apparently in an attempt to protect her.

For those who missed them, also below are the comments from Sane, Asuka, Lynch and Flair, plus shots from the match.

???? — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE you are a bad ass woman. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019