WWE's Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, recently spoke on an international conference call and touched on the subject of CM Punk and his wife and fellow former WWE star, AJ Lee, possibly returning to the ring to compete.

Stephanie told Metro.co.uk that she thinks new stories with either Punk or Lee's characters would greatly enhance the current WWE product.

"I personally enjoy watching both of them perform," Steph said. "I think Punk's been pretty vocal that he's not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women's division."

Stephanie made note of the impact that Lee's character made for the women's division when she was actively competing for the company between 2009 and 2015. Along with winning two of the annual "Slammy Awards", Lee is also a 3-time Divas Champion.

"I think AJ Lee was an incredibly compelling character," Steph added. "Some of our most interesting and intriguing storylines were with AJ, and I think she deserves as much credit as every other woman on our roster."

Although she would love to see both Punk and Lee make a return to the squared circle, Stephanie believes that the current WWE roster is stacked up with other talented stars that can make a similar impact.

"Nobody should be overlooked, and that's not the goal to overlook anybody's name. Every single person is a huge reason for why this happened. You know, I'm a big fan of AJ Lee's, I really am," Steph said. "I think our women's roster has never been deeper, especially when you factor in NXT in addition to RAW and SmackDown, and I think there's always an opportunity to focus on the depth of that roster and to give everyone the chance that they deserve."

During a Q&A session this past October, Punk's response when asked if he would ever return to WWE was, "It'd have to be a very big bag [of money]."

For now, Punk acts as a guest analyst on FOX's WWE Backstage show on FS1.