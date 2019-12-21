The Street Profits teamed in NXT for about three years before getting the call-up to the main roster earlier this year. The transition can be quite difficult but they talked about the advice they've received from fellow Superstars when they joined Corey Graves' podcast.

"Yeah, Tyler Breeze, Booker T, Xavier Woods, Seth Rollins, pretty much everybody has been given us great advice; AJ Styles, R-Truth, Mark Henry, Randy Orton, Corey Graves," said Angelo Dawkins.

"I think that's the good thing that's been helping us too with the transition. We grew up and we've all heard the horror stories of how people are secluded and cut-throat, but we haven't experienced that," said Montez Ford. "The overwhelming amount of people helping us out and giving us great advice – maybe they're just horror stories."

"I think what helps out the most is like pretty much everybody that is on Raw and SmackDown at one point was at NXT, so we already have a relationship with pretty much everybody on each roster," stated Dawkins.

While Ford is up on the main roster, his wife Bianca BelAir is still in NXT which can make things difficult for their relationship. Ford discussed how he and BelAir manage being away from each other while on different brands.

"The communication goes increasingly up because when you are on the road, the more they know the more we are in-tune with them the more it becomes easier. That pretty much is the only change of pace between us right now, but even when we get back from Raw, I still go to the tapings and we just got off the two-week tour from Germany. So, it's just whenever you have that time home you want to make use of every minute of it, but that is pretty much it. She is doing pretty good," said Ford.

After doing various backstage segments for months, the Street Profits premiered a new segment on Raw last week called "Monday After Weekend Update." It's an SNL-style segment and Dawkins revealed how it came about.

"It was kind of one of those how they pretty much throw ideas out and want to try something new. We were fortunate enough to be these two guys that they wanted to try this whole new segment on so we pretty much went in and went straight up all the way to the ball with it and hopefully it was presented well. But it was something we tried that was different. We would do the backstage segments and then this was something a little bit different. It's cool that they trusted us to do something different," stated Dawkins.

