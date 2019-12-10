- WWE premiered a new "Monday After Weekend Update" segment with The Street Profits on this week's RAW. The SNL-style segment saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins hype the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view, as they have done in backstage segments for a few months now. Ford and Dawkins also lost a title shot to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders on this week's RAW. Above is video from the SNL-style segment.

- The dark segment after this week's WWE RAW in Greenville, SC saw AJ Styles take the mic and announce that he wanted another title shot from WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, who had just defeated AJ in the RAW main event. Rey said he would grant the title shot if Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would leave the ring. The match never started as The OC attacked until Randy Orton made the save. Thanks to reader @GarettGreene for the post-RAW recap.

- New WWE Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter during RAW and praised Charlotte Flair for her work at the weekend WWE live events.

"For the last 15 years people have asked me if I miss working in front of a crowd. Watching @MsCharlotteWWE wrestle on the Live Events this past weekend was the first time in those 15 years that I did," Storm wrote.

Weekend live events saw Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch go until WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors hit the ring to set up a non-title match, which Flair and Lynch won. As noted, the first-ever Women's TLC for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will take place at WWE TLC with these two teams.

You can see Storm's full tweet below: