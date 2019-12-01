AAW Unstoppable took place at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago yesterday and featured an appearance by Super ACH (fka WWE's Jordan Myles). ACH teamed up with Besties in the World, defeating Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz.

Afterwards, ACH cut a promo in the ring about indie wrestling taking on bigger wrestling promotions. Late last month, ACH was granted his release after he announced he was quitting WWE due to the t-shirt debacle from several weeks ago.

"A lot of people don't understand what 'For the Culture' means, there's gonna take that word, culture, and their gonna spin it to what they want, and that's okay," ACH said to the live crowd. "That's the power of it. But what people have to understand this is the culture. These upper echelon, these billionaires believe they know what you want, but they don't know what you want because they don't come to places like this.

"They don't see the passionate fan. In fact, you go there and you get tired of what they feed you. Because this is what you want! AAW is what you wanted! Indie professional wrestling is what you want! ... So, you can take your contracts, you can shred them because I won't sign another one. I believe in the people because the people believe in me. So let it be known, it is us versus the machine, indie wrestling versus the machine."

Below are results from the show:

* Rory Storm defeated Reilly McGwire

* Ace Austin and Clayton Gainz defeated Travis Titan and Jake Landers

* Hakim Zane defeated Myron Reed

* Killer Kross defeated Josh Briggs

* Curt Stallion defeated Eddie Kingston

* Good Brother #3 defeated Nick Gage

* Josh Alexander (c) defeated Ace Romero (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

* Paco defeated Jake Something (c) (AAW Heritage Championship)

* ACH and Besties in the World defeated Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz

* Jessicka Havok (c) defeated Kris Statlander (AAW Women's Championship)