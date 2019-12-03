Earlier Tuesday evening, it was announced that current Impact Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie, will be defending the championship against Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill on Sunday, January 12th, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Grace and Valkyrie have had an on-again, off-again feud for this title, stemming back as far as this past spring. Their first match was during Impact Wrestling's weekly televised show in March, and the second time at Rebellion in April.
Valkyrie is currently the longest-reigning Knockouts champion. She has held on to the title since January 6th of this year (329+ days).
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace will challenge @TheTayaValkyrie for the Knockouts Championship on January 12th at #HardToKill in Dallas!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 4, 2019
Below is the currently updated card for Hard To Kill:
Impact World Championship
Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
Impact X-Division Championship
Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey
Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
