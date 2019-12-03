Earlier Tuesday evening, it was announced that current Impact Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie, will be defending the championship against Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill on Sunday, January 12th, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Grace and Valkyrie have had an on-again, off-again feud for this title, stemming back as far as this past spring. Their first match was during Impact Wrestling's weekly televised show in March, and the second time at Rebellion in April.

Valkyrie is currently the longest-reigning Knockouts champion. She has held on to the title since January 6th of this year (329+ days).



Below is the currently updated card for Hard To Kill:

Impact World Championship

Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

Impact X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace



Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next several weeks.