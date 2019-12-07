The Revival's Scott Dawson made a joke on Twitter about seeing AEW commentator Tony Schiavone during tonight's WWE Supershow live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dawson tweeted a photo with someone who looks like Schiavone and wrote, "Good to see @tonyschiavone24 tonight in Jacksonville. So much knowledge this man has. He told us we were his favorite current tag team."

Tony Schiavone had a short stint in WWE in 1989, a year before signing with WCW.

Below you can see Scott Dawson's tweet: