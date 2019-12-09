As noted over the weekend at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised The Rock during a segment on his HOF Podcast, calling him the "best promo guy that ever did it."

Rock took to Twitter today and thanked Booker for the comments. Rock also had some major praise for Booker.

"Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I've ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It's why he's a @WWE Hall of Famer," Rock tweeted.

You can click here to read Booker's praise for The Great One.