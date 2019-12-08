- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring John Morrison's OMG moments. As noted, it was officially announced Morrison was signed by WWE on last Tuesday's WWE Backstage.

- The Rock will be on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and also Ellen, to help promote Jumanji: The Next Level. The film is set to release on December 13.

- Today is the last day for Black Friday sales on WWE Shop, which you can check out by clicking here. WWE still has hundreds of items on sale, up to 75% off.