Toni Storm made her official WWE debut at the 2017 Mae Young Classic where she made it to the semifinals before being eliminated. One year later Storm won the Classic when she defeated Io Shirai in the finals.

Storm talked about winning the 2018 Mae Young Classic when she joined Lilian Garcia's podcast.

"It's like a dream now, to be honest. Thank God there's video evidence because otherwise, I wouldn't have believed it," stated Storm. It was the biggest thing at the time that I had ever done, it was like, little Toni just casually on a pay per view winning a big tournament. I didn't believe I was going to win until I was through the curtain because I was like if this changes, I'm going to be devastated. So, I just said nothing and went about it but it was the best moment of my life. It completely changed me because it was if I can do this, I can do anything."

Storm made her pro wrestling debut at 13 years old in her native Australia. That was back in 2009 and she then took part in two tryouts when the WWE came to town. She discussed her journey to WWE.

"I did a few tryouts. I did one when I was 18 and then another one when I was 20. I was with Progress and we were on Axxess, I think it was 2017. I was on Axxess with Progress and I guess they got to know me from there. I was then on the Mae Young Classic and it was winning the Mae Young Classic and then that sprang into NXT UK. It's been a different journey for sure," said Storm who then talked about winning her first WWE championship.

"After winning the Mae Young Classic I had challenged for the NXT UK Women's Championship when I beat Rhea Ripley in January of 2019. It was my biggest accomplishment. It was pretty surreal because I felt like I had a lot of pressure on my shoulders because I was the foreign girl that had come to the UK and I just wanted to do everyone in the UK proud because everyone took care of me when I moved. So, I was like, okay, I'm going to be your champion now and I'm not going to let you down. It was a huge honor. It was an emotional moment for me because my mom and my sister were in the crowd."

Storm has had just two matches with the main roster as she's still in NXT, but she already has her sights on the biggest honor possible when asked what her WWE goals are.

"I want to headline WrestleMania. It's just always been the vision so I was like I have to make it happen because I have visualized it that many times. It motivates me [seeing women main event WrestleMania 2019] because every time I see it, I am at awe. Every Mania I'm like, I have to be there."

