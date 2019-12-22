AEW President & CEO Tony Khan noted on Twitter that he had no idea that he would be delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Shawn Spears after this week's Dynamite and Dark tapings.

As we've noted, there was a dark segment after this week's AEW Dark tapings that saw Khan, referee Aubrey Edwards and several babyface stars deliver Stone Cold Stunners to Spears. They also celebrated with White Claw adult beverages, on what was the 55th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Khan responded to a fan tweet and noted that Nick Jackson first asked him if he wanted to do the Stunner, and he said no, but Spears insisted.

"Dude, I had no idea that was happening. Cody called me out, I went to thank the crowd, Nick asked me if I wanted to do a stunner, I said no, then Spears was screaming my name and calling for it, then I heard people in the crowd calling for it, and at that point, I had no choice," Khan wrote.

We noted before at this link that Spears responded to criticism over the segment and said the Stunner was his idea.

You can see Khan's tweet below, along with clips from the dark segment: