During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the Young Bucks defeated Santana and Ortiz in a street fight in the main event. While it wasn't apparent on television, Nick Jackson reportedly worked the match while battling a flu.

Matt Jackson tweeted out that his brother Nick was sick that day, to the point of almost not even competing.

"Nick laid on the floor in our locker room all day, suffering a terrible flu, then popped up & put in that gutsy performance tonight," Matt tweeted. "He won't say it, so I'll do it for him. Proud he's my brother & tag team partner."

As a result of the win, the Young Bucks will now face SCU for the AEW Tag Team Titles next week.

Full AEW Dynamite results are here.