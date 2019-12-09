- As noted, Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode will be the second and final part of the season nine finale. Above is a new preview clip from E!, featuring Ronda Rousey as she heads into the operating room for hand surgery to fix the injury she suffered in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

The storyline going into the finale is that Rousey has left WWE for some time away with husband Travis Browne, and the rest of the cast members aren't happy over how Rousey didn't inform them of her departure as they found out from Natalya while on a post-WrestleMania vacation. Rousey is all about expanding her family with Browne, but has said on the show that you're never truly retired from WWE.

There's no word yet on when Rousey will be back in action for WWE, but she could return for the WrestleMania 36 Season.

- WWE stock was down 0.82% today, closing at $62.69 per share. Today's high was $63.10 and the low was $61.89.

- As noted, WWE announced earlier today that the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) and Batista will headline the 2020 Hall of Fame Class.

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on what the New World Order meant to the business.

"The formation of the #NWO was a massive shift for our industry and WCW especially. What followed was a cultural phenomenon still talked about to this day. We used to call them competition every Monday night... but now we'll call the NWO @WWE #WWEHOF members...4 Life!," he wrote.

You can click here to read Triple H's recent tweets on Batista. Below is his full tweet on the nWo: