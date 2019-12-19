- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode.

- Next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be a "Best of 2019" special. The regular format will return on Thursday, January 3 at 3pm ET.

- As noted at this link, Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate new NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after last night's big main event title win over Shayna Baszler. He also had big praise for the former champion.

"@QoSBaszler, nearly 600 days as Champion over the last two years. An incredible champion who has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity... We have certainly not seen the end... Just the end of the beginning," he wrote. You can see the full tweet below: