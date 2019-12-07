- On last night's SmackDown, Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose, despite Rose ripping out Bliss' fake eye lashes during the match. Afterwards, Cathy Kelley spoke with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

"Mandy, tried to embarrass me, but in the end she was the one who was embarrassed because I came out victorious," Bliss said. "Now I will say, I know Mandy likes to flaunt her beauty, but I think you're only as beautiful on the outside as you are on the inside. Clearly, she had to try and embarrass me to make herself feel better, so what does that say about her?"

- As noted, WWE referee Jessika Carr made the full-time move from NXT to SmackDown on last night's show. Triple H had some kind words about Carr's debut.

"A huge night for @WWELadyRefJess and a massive gain for #Smackdown," Triple H wrote. "Welcome to #TeamBlue, incredibly proud of what you've accomplished and what you represent. #TheFuture #WeAreNXT"

"I went to a sleepover in middle school all the girls wanted to make music videos to their favorite songs," Carr responded." I did mine to @TripleH theme song. I went to my 1st live at the Baltimore arena in 2002 where he was in the main event, I learned from him in @WWENXT I will do you proud!"

I went to a sleepover in middle school all the girls wanted to make music videos to their favorite songs. I did mine to @TripleH theme song. I went to my 1st live at the Baltimore arena in 2002 where he was in the main event, I learned from him in @WWENXT I will do you proud! https://t.co/8XdlgWsBnG — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) December 7, 2019

- Nia Jax has been out since April after undergoing double knee surgery and is expected to be out for up to nine months. Jax has been training over the past few months at the WWE Performance Center and it looks like she's now getting back into the ring, as seen in the video below.

"Testing out the new knees!" Jax wrote.