As noted, last night's WWE NXT live event from Jacksonville, Florida was an all-women's show, the first for the brand. The main event saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeat Reina Gonzalez, and the show ended with Rhea Ripley leading the babyface Superstars into the ring for a "NXT!" chant with the crowd. Ripley also cut a strong promo, which you can see below. You can read our full report on the show by clicking here.
Triple H took to Twitter today and commented on the show.
He responded to a 'thank you' tweet from the official NXT Twitter account and wrote, "An all female Superstar live event for @WWENXT last night in #NXTJacksonville showcasing a growing and powerful women's division. Last night was one of those moments where people will say 'I remember when...' #WeAreNXT"
The show saw several talents make their in-ring debuts for NXT. Samantha De Martin, formerly known as Indi Hartwell, worked as a babyface in her loss to Vanessa Borne. Briana Brandy debuted by teaming with Taynara Conti for a tag team win over Catalina Garcia and Rita Reis, who was also making her debut. Top indie star Shotzi Blackheart made her debut in a loss to Chelsea Green.
The show also saw Karen Q make her return for an in-ring promo. Wearing a walking boot, Q was confronted by Jessi Kamea. Xia Li then made the save and defeated Kamea in a singles match. Q and Li then celebrated together after the match. Q has been out of action since suffering a broken leg in late July.
Below are some notable shots from the show, along with Triple H's tweet. Again, you can click here to read our results from the show.
Emotional speech last night by @RheaRipley_WWE to close the historic #NXTJacksonville show. pic.twitter.com/aa0obUXvFx— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
An all female Superstar live event for @WWENXT last night in #NXTJacksonville showcasing a growing and powerful women's division. Last night was one of those moments where people will say "I remember when..." #WeAreNXT https://t.co/suT8vdIbBs— Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2019
Biggest reaction of #NXTJacksonville was @RheaRipley_WWE. She closed the show with the #WeAreNXT promo. She has IT. pic.twitter.com/XsoevbTKBr— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
Congrats to @Shotziblack for making her @WWENXT debut tonight at #NXTJacksonville! pic.twitter.com/0go7F0y0i7— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
Congrats to @RitaReisWWE for making her @WWENXT— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
debut tonight at #NXTJacksonville! pic.twitter.com/HKb7XcuVbB
Congrats to Briana Brandy for making her @WWENXT— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
debut tonight at #NXTJacksonville! It helps teaming with a winner like @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/vnHUs8yE3c
So damn happy @indi_hartwell is in @WWENXT #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/iyX03Y6P19— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
The segment tonight between @karenmeee and @XiaWWE was super emotional. pic.twitter.com/f7fh5FnFZa— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
"You listen new girl or I break your back and humble you." - @ImChelseaGreen (probably) #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/qVAxpj9fEw— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
Some pics of the closing segment from #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/TMNLKZthMZ— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019
Shotzi Blackheart made her WWE Debut last night!— DIVA INSIDER (@DivaInsider) December 6, 2019
NXT just got BALLSY!@Shotziblack @WWE @WWENXT #NXT #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/9iSsriM3Vk
Loved my WWE debut tonight and the Jacksonville crowd was awesome ??????????????— Rita Reis (@RitaReisWWE) December 6, 2019
#NXTJacksonville ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gs5GGw8kyG— Rita Reis (@RitaReisWWE) December 6, 2019
We have the ring general @TaynaraContiWWE leading newcomer Briana Brandy vs. @diva_del_ring and her partner Rita Reis pic.twitter.com/vcNo4KPEWg— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 6, 2019
The NXT Debut of @Shotziblack ! pic.twitter.com/JWmqeV7yRL— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 6, 2019
Shotzi & Murica@Shotziblack pic.twitter.com/1V5XR4d7Ti— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 6, 2019
Was great to see @karenmeee back in NXT— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 6, 2019
Along w/ @XiaWWE vs. @JessiKameaWWE pic.twitter.com/9M3XdY6hJ7
Impressive. @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/5J2jbNUJDe— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 6, 2019