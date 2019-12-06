As noted, last night's WWE NXT live event from Jacksonville, Florida was an all-women's show, the first for the brand. The main event saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeat Reina Gonzalez, and the show ended with Rhea Ripley leading the babyface Superstars into the ring for a "NXT!" chant with the crowd. Ripley also cut a strong promo, which you can see below. You can read our full report on the show by clicking here.

Triple H took to Twitter today and commented on the show.

He responded to a 'thank you' tweet from the official NXT Twitter account and wrote, "An all female Superstar live event for @WWENXT last night in #NXTJacksonville showcasing a growing and powerful women's division. Last night was one of those moments where people will say 'I remember when...' #WeAreNXT"

The show saw several talents make their in-ring debuts for NXT. Samantha De Martin, formerly known as Indi Hartwell, worked as a babyface in her loss to Vanessa Borne. Briana Brandy debuted by teaming with Taynara Conti for a tag team win over Catalina Garcia and Rita Reis, who was also making her debut. Top indie star Shotzi Blackheart made her debut in a loss to Chelsea Green.

The show also saw Karen Q make her return for an in-ring promo. Wearing a walking boot, Q was confronted by Jessi Kamea. Xia Li then made the save and defeated Kamea in a singles match. Q and Li then celebrated together after the match. Q has been out of action since suffering a broken leg in late July.

Below are some notable shots from the show, along with Triple H's tweet. Again, you can click here to read our results from the show.

An all female Superstar live event for @WWENXT last night in #NXTJacksonville showcasing a growing and powerful women's division. Last night was one of those moments where people will say "I remember when..." #WeAreNXT https://t.co/suT8vdIbBs — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2019

Congrats to Briana Brandy for making her @WWENXT

debut tonight at #NXTJacksonville! It helps teaming with a winner like @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/vnHUs8yE3c — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019

"You listen new girl or I break your back and humble you." - @ImChelseaGreen (probably) #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/qVAxpj9fEw — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019

Some pics of the closing segment from #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/TMNLKZthMZ — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019

Loved my WWE debut tonight and the Jacksonville crowd was awesome ?????????????? — Rita Reis (@RitaReisWWE) December 6, 2019