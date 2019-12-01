Last week, boxer Tyson Fury joined the True Geordie Podcast and commented on wanting to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Not mincing his words, Fury said he could "flatten" Lesnar in a very short amount of time.

"Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure," Fury said. "I watched a few of his fights. [He's] pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds."

Fury appeared at WWE Crown Jewel in October where he defeated Braun Strowman by count-out.

This is not the first time Fury has mentioned Lesnar though. In an interview with SportsKeeda in October, Fury noted he didn't have another WWE match planned, but wouldn't mind facing Lesnar.

"No plans as of yet to do another fight [in WWE] as of yet, just go back to my day job," Fury said. "But after that, who knows? You might see another appearance after this one. If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar."

You can check out Fury's full True Geordie Podcast interview in the video above.