Erick Rowan's current push on the WWE RAW brand may lead to big things as he has one significant supporter backing him - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

There's no word yet on what the longterm plans are for Rowan, but Vince is said to be "heavily behind" the Rowan push, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The decision to push Rowan may have came back around the time of his Falls Count Anywhere loss to then-Universal Champion Seth Rollins on the October 28 RAW. A few weeks later on November 11, Rowan began the new storyline where he's been carrying around some sort of mystery pet in a covered carrying cage. He has been squashing enhancement talents since the mystery pet storyline kicked off. There's still no word yet on what exactly is supposed to be in the cage, or what direction they are headed in, but there should be some sort of reveal ahead of the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26.

Rowan is one of several red brand midcarders that are receiving significant pushes. Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are also being pushed on TV. As noted earlier this week, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has a plan for Murphy and Black to be pushed, with Murphy working as a strong heel and Black working as a big babyface. Black defeated Murphy at the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view but the rematch will take place on Monday's RAW from Hartford, CT, which is the final red brand show of the year.

Stay tuned for updates on Rowan and other WWE TV pushes as we move into WrestleMania 36 season.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

