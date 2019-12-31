As noted earlier at this link, this week's WWE RAW episode from the XL Center in Hartford, CT saw Liv Morgan return to TV and help Rusev crash the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

WWE released post-RAW footage of what happened after the final RAW of 2019 went off the air on the USA Network, which you can see embedded above. The post-show segment saw Liv and Rusev continue taunting Lana and throwing cake at her while she threw a fit and cried.

The main segment saw the wedding officiant call on anyone who believed the marriage shouldn't happen, and that's when a man came forward to call the wedding a sham, claiming to be Lana's first husband from when she was 18. This man was played by indie wrestler EJ Risk, according to PWInsider. Risk trains at the Create A Pro school and WrestlePro promotion from RAW Superstar Curt Hawkins and WWE Producer Pat Buck.

The wedding continued after Lashley destroyed the enhancement talent, until a woman came out and claimed to be Lashley's first wife from when he was in the Army. That woman was played by indie wrestler Karissa Rivera, who is a New Jersey indie wrestler that has worked WWE NXT and SmackDown as an enhancement talent in the past. She lost to Lacey Evans on the November 14, 2018 NXT episode, and later teamed with current AEW star Kris Statlander as The Brooklyn Belles for a loss to then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics on the April 9, 2019 SmackDown show. You can find Karissa on Twitter at @karissa__rivera.

Several wrestlers from Create A Pro were also booked as wedding guests for the segment, according to PWInsider. The officiant was a local actor.

For those who missed it, you can click here to read our detailed article on the RAW closing segment, along with photos and videos from the segment.