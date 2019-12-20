- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, featuring Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar, Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan vs. Pretty Deadly, Amale vs. Jinny, and more. You can click here to read our full recap of the show.

- We've noted how WWE has been airing return vignettes for Sheamus' upcoming return to the ring after being out since right after WrestleMania 35. The Celtic Warrior now has new merchandise to go with that return, as seen below. The "Ouroboros" t-shirt is now available on WWE Shop.

- NXT General Manager William Regal will host his next "Night to Remember" one-man show on Saturday, January 11 from Blackpool, England. This is the same weekend as the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.

Regal tweeted on the event and wrote, "On January 11th, the night before Takeover Blackpool 2 I'll be doing my spoken word show. I'm really looking forward to this."

Below are full details on the event:

On Saturday January 11th WWE, WCW & British wrestling legend William Regal will bring his critically acclaimed spoken word show to Winter Gardens Blackpool. After three decades in and around the squared circle, Mr Regal's incredible journey has taken him to all corners of the globe and now it's bringing him back to the town he calls home. Whether being cheered as a hero or jeered as a villain Mr Regal has been announced as hailing from Blackpool, England wherever he's been. It was under the shadow of the tower and along the promenade that he fell in love with both professional wrestling and the heady, unique atmosphere provided by the famous seaside resort. From the circus to the pleasure beach to the comedy and variety shows on the pier, it's safe to say that his early days helped shape him into both the man and entertainer he's become. Ever since Mr Regal's first spoken word event in the winter of 2013 his fans have been eager to see him tread the boards in Blackpool. With enough tales from his time in and around the ring to fill a dozen shows alongside a presence on stage to rival any entertainer, this is guaranteed to be a night of nostalia, fascination and laughter whether you're a wrestling fan or not. Mr Regal will be joined by his friends from the worlds of comedy and variety performance and you never know who else might turn up. In the tradition of the music hall shows that he loves so much this is sure to be a night to remember. Taking place the night before WWE's sold out NXT UK Takeover event, demand for tickets is likely to outstrip supply by some margin. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets that include a pre-show meet and greet with Mr Regal to include an autograph and photo opportunity. Please note that there may be some strong language and adult content during the show. Tickets on sale Fri 20 Dec 2019 at 11:00am