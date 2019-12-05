Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode is a Thanksgiving special and includes:

AfterBuzz TV's Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* Melanie Cruise's AEW debut

* Mauro Ranallo's NXT return

* Mike Bennett's comments about asking for his WWE release

* Steven Seagal's daughter getting a WWE tryout

* Dana Brooke confirming an upcoming date with Batista

* Alexa Bliss tweeting about her lack of mic time

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Abraham Washington (aka Rev Jeremiah Constantine). Discussing:

* His new Rev Jeremiah Constantine persona

* The controversial Kobe Bryant joke that he made on RAW

* His WWE release

* ACH publicly venting about his WWE unhappiness

* His audition for Vince McMahon

* Working with Tony Atlas

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas

