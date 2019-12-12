Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news of the past twenty-four hours. Including:

* Angel Garza capturing the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship and proposing to his girlfriend

* Dakota Kai's injury

* AEW and NXT's big shows next week

* AEW announcing another Chicago show

* Teddy Hart attending AEW Dark

* Backstage news of Bobby Roode's pre-suspension WWE TLC plans

* CM Punk - Lana

Nick's interview with Saudi Arabian pro wrestling journalist Mr King. Discussing:

* His work as a pro wrestling journalist in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia's pro wrestling scene

* Working the WWE Crown Jewel media scrums

* Sitting ringside for WWE Crown Jewel

* WWE's travel issues getting back to the United States

* The tape delay for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

* Mansoor

Support Mr King by visiting WrestlingAC.com, his pro wrestling site based out of Saudi Arabia, and by following him on Twitter @98MrKing

Brian Wohl's interview with Matt Sydal

Andy Malnoske's interview with the President of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, Tony Vellano

