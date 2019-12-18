Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* RAW's recent low viewership

* The New Day and Street Profits signing new WWE contracts

* CM Punk stoking the flames for a possible Steve Austin match

* Paul Heyman reportedly putting emphasis on finishers

* The latest on Kairi Sane

* Cody Rhodes' comments on Luke Harper - Marty Scurll

Nick's interview with MLW and AEW's Jimmy Havoc. Featuring Jimmy discussing:

* Working with Mance Warner in MLW

* Which deathmatch weapon is his least favorite

* Balancing his MLW - AEW schedule

* Which MLW talents he'd like to see pop up in AEW

* What happened with he and Excalibur during AEW Full Gear weekend

* Fans wanting him fired from AEW

* The current state of the UK indie scene

* MLW's Final Hour

Jimmy Havoc can be seen every Saturday night, 9/8c, as part of MLW Fusion on BeIn Sports. For more information about MLW please visit www.MLW.com

Nick's interview with ECW Original and former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie. Featuring Meanie discussing:

* AEW's mix of comedy and violence

* Cody Rhodes' promo work in AEW

* His worst pro wrestling travel story

* Which ECW original he enjoyed traveling with

* The legendary Cylinder of Sin in Philadelphia

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.