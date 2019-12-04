Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* John Morrison re-signing with WWE

* The latest on Seth Rollins and CM Punk

* Samoa Joe staying on RAW commentary

* Chris DeJoseph reportedly returning to WWE

* Mauro Ranallo doing better

* AEW distribution updates

Nick's interview with AEW's Scorpio Sky. Featuring Scorpio discussing:

* His reflections on AEW's first year

* Working with Tony Khan

* What AEW coaches he works with

* SCU as AEW's Tag Team Champions

* The Dark Order

* Wrestling Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship

Scorpio Sky can be seen every Wednesday night, 8/7c, on TNT as part of AEW Dynamite.

Nick's interview with Freelance Wrestling's Matt Knicks. Featuring Knicks discussing:

* His match with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

* His history with Cody

* Founding Freelance Wrestling in Chicago

* Balancing responsibilities as a promoter and wrestler

* Kylie Rae returning to pro wrestling at Freelance

* CM Punk's rumored secret Freelance appearance

You can support Matt Knicks by following him on Twitter @TheMattKnicks or by buying one of his shirts at www.ProWrestlingTees.com/MattKnicks

