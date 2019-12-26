There were several WWE 24/7 Title changes at tonight's non-televised WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The show began with R-Truth as champion. Truth defended the title against The Singh Brothers in a Handicap Match. Samir Singh pinned Truth to capture the title, but Sunil Singh then rolled his brother up to become the new champion. Truth finished the segment by rolling Sunil up to regain the title.

Truth is now a 26-time WWE 24/7 Champion. This was the second reign for Samir and the second reign for Sunil.

As noted earlier at this link, tonight's MSG live event also saw Andrade defeat Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Below are a few shots from tonight's 24/7 Title changes at MSG:

Back from intermission with a match for the 24/7 Championship, which R-Truth dedicates to John Cena #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/3IowSAeNUg — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

R-Truth is defending his 24/7 title against the Singh Brothers in a handicap match #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/HDDXvODZrs — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

In honor of Demolition, the Singh Brothers finish off R-Truth with a modern-day Demolition Decapitation - and Samir Singh is the new 24/7 champion #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/SS9ZpDlepC — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019