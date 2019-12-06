WWE has announced the first official match for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

It was announced this evening that Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin in a TLC match will take place at the TLC pay-per-view.

This was one of the matches previously advertised by the arena. As noted, the other matches advertised by the arena are Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a singles match, and the first-ever Women's TLC Tag Team match with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch challenging WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane for their titles.

It was reported today, by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy plus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders are also planned for the show. The current planned main event is Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but that match could be held off until a later date to tell a longer story, which means Wyatt would face The Miz instead. Other matches tentatively scheduled include Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place on December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stay tuned for updates on the TLC card.