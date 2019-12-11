Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 127,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8% from last week's 138,000 viewers, for the show that featured Seth Rollins as the guest. Baron Corbin was the featured guest this week, but analyst CM Punk also returned and was heavily advertised. It is down 29% from the 180,000 viewers that the show drew the last time that Punk was on as an analyst.

This week's episode ranked #128 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week's show, which ranked #103 with a 0.08 rating.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 3 Episode: 138,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating

December 10 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating

December 17 Episode: