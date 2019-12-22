- As noted, WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo celebrated his 50th birthday this weekend. WWE posted this 13-minute video looking at Mauro's best reactions from the announce table.

- Speaking of Mauro, the voice of NXT now has his first t-shirt on WWE Shop. You can see a photo of the new release in the tweet below:

- WWE's most-liked YouTube video of 2019 was the clip of The Shield saying goodbye to Dean Ambrose in the post-RAW segment with April 8, with 374,000 likes at the time of the list done by Alred Konuwa of Forbes.

The second most-liked video was the Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Arm Wrestling match with 290,000 likes, the third most-liked video was The Undertaker coming to Roman Reigns' aid with 274,000 likes, the fourth most-liked was Reigns and Seth Rolling saving Ambrose from a 4-on-1 beatdown with 254,000 likes, and the fifth most-liked YouTube video was Reigns storming into Shane McMahon's VIP room with 220,000 likes. The #10 spot on the list went to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar attacking Rey Mysterio and his son with 170,000 likes.

