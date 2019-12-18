- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at the first-ever all-women's WWE NXT live event, which was held back on December 5 in Jacksonville, FL. You can click here for our full results from the show.

The video features WWE Producer Steve Corino, Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and more.

- The WWE On FOX Twitter account confirmed that there will be a new episode of WWE Backstage to air on FS1 next Tuesday night at 11pm ET, which will be Christmas Eve.

On a related note, it was confirmed today that there will be no new episode of WWE's The Bump airing next Wednesday morning as they have the day off due to the Christmas holiday. They will also be off on January 1 for the New Year's holiday. The show will return on Wednesday, January 8 at 10am ET and Kevin Owens will be the guest.