WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her RAW debut on tonight's taped episode.
Green lost a singles match to Charlotte Flair. The finish saw Green lose by submission after tapping out to the Figure Eight.
As noted last week at this link, NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo made her RAW debut and lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka in singles action. Green and Purrazzo are tag team partners in NXT.
It's been reported that Purrazzo and Green will remain on the black & yellow brand roster as these are not official call-ups, just special appearances.
Below are a few shots from tonight's Green vs. Flair match at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa:
