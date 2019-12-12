WWE officials reportedly have plans for the WWE NXT brand to have a role at WrestleMania 36 this year.

There's no word yet on what the plans are, but NXT will have a presence at WrestleMania 36 on the actual WrestleMania card at Raymond James Stadium, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. This will be in addition to the NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event that takes place the night before at the Amalie Arena.

We noted earlier at this link how WWE also has plans for NXT Superstars to participate in the 2020 Royal Rumble Matches, the 30-man match and the 30-woman match.

Stay tuned for updates on NXT plans going into the WrestleMania 36 Season.