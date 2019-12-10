WWE has confirmed that Robert Roode and Primo Colón have been each suspended for 30 days due to Wellness Policy violations.

WWE wrote on their website, "WWE has suspended Eddie Colón (Primo) and Robert Roode each for 30 days effective immediately, for a first violation of the company's talent wellness policy."

Roode wrestled Roman Reigns on a recent SmackDown TV episode and was stretchered out of the arena after a beatdown angle.

The Colons have been off WWE TV for many months, but there have been rumors on a return. Primo and Epico have both been working for the WWC promotion in Puerto Rico, owned by Primo's father.

There's still no word yet on what substances Roode and Colón tested positive for, but stay tuned for updates.