The wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley is scheduled to air on the final WWE RAW of 2019, which takes place on December 30 from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The storyline with Rusev vs. Lana and Lashley began back in late September after Lana turned on her husband to side with Lashley. Last week's RAW saw the Lana - Rusev divorce go down, and then Rusev lost a Tables Match to Lashley at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. This week's RAW saw Lana ask Lashley to propose to her, and she said yes. It will be announced on next Monday's taped RAW that the wedding will take place on the following week, which is the final red brand show of the decade. Based on what happened at the tapings for next week, it looks like Rusev has moved on from the feud.

As seen in the video above, WWE released post-RAW footage of Lana and Lashley posing for their engagement photos backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Below is footage from the proposal angle on this week's RAW:

