- Above is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler on tonight's FOX New Year's Eve special, which was taped last Friday at SmackDown in Brooklyn from the Barclays Center. It was noted that other WWE Superstars are also scheduled to appear on "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" special.

- WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch turns 38 years old today.

- As noted before at this link, Liv Morgan returned to WWE TV on last night's RAW to help Rusev crash the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Earlier in the night WWE aired another Liv teaser vignette where she asked everyone if they are ready for the new Liv.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter and said she's ready for the red brand Superstar.

"I'm ready @YaOnlyLivvOnce," Bayley tweeted, which was done before Liv made her return in the main event segment.

