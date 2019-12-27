- Titus O'Neil helped more than 30,000 families this Christmas season with his 10th Joy of Giving event in the Tampa area last weekend. WWE tweeted this video from the event. Titus called on several WWE Superstars to help give toys and a car out to people in need - Samoa Joe, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and Byron Saxton. Singer/rapper Desiigner was also there, along with local celebrities and politicians, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The event featured a parade around the Sligh Middle School neighborhood, along with food, support services, the toy give-aways and the car give-away, which saw one pre-selected family receive a car from BFF to enable work transportation, which you can see in WWE's video. Titus and his Bullard Family Foundation partnered with Metropolitan Ministries to pull the event off, helping the more than 30,000 families across three counties (Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough) in the Tampa area. The event usually takes place at the home of WrestleMania 36, which is Raymond James Stadium, but Titus moved it to the Sligh Middle School neighborhood as that's where BFF has focused most of their resources and efforts.

- Injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS New York and revealed his top three NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games of all-time. Woods picked River City Ransom as #1, Mega Man 5 as #2, and Super Dodgeball as #3.

"Yeah. I'm a big Tecmo Japan guy, so I like the style of the animation and the gameplay's always very good. River City Ransom, it's like a reverse clone of Double Dragon essentially. The good guys come and take your girlfriend, and you got to fight across town to go get them. It's just an absurd game, but it's a game that still holds up to this day. Then obviously Mega Man 5 is… it's a Mega Man game, so it's Mega Man 5. It's got great music. Then it's Super Dodgeball. It's just a really fun game that I don't think gets enough love," Woods said.

- WWE tweeted this clip of Dolph Ziggler beating up an inflatable Santa Claus at Thursday's WWE live event in Cincinnati, Ohio. That show saw Ziggler lose to Elias after a Drift Away. You can click here to read our full report from the show in Cincinnati.