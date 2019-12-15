Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade

We go to ringside for tonight's first match. Vic Joseph is with Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Out first comes Andrade with Zelina Vega, apparently back on the same page for tonight. We see what led to this match. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Andrade rocks Carrillo and takes it into the corner but Carrillo fights back. Andrade whips Carrillo into the opposite corner and follows up with a big knee to the face for a 2 count. Andrade with a big back drop and some showing off as Vega applauds and some fans boo. Andrade stomps but ends up running into an elbow. Carrillo counters with a big arm drag. Carrillo with another takedown, sending Andrade out of the ring to the floor as fans pop.

Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade jumps up to the apron and shoves him off. Carrillo lands hard on the floor. Vega looks at Carrillo and laughs as we go back to a quick break.

Back from the break and Andrade stomps away on Carrillo. Andrade with an arm submission on the ropes as the referee counts. Andrade goes right back to work on Carrillo and shows off some more. Andrade grounds Carrillo in the middle of the ring now. Carrillo fights back but misses an enziguri. Carrillo counters and nails a big hurricanrana. Carrillo moves from the corner as Andrade charges. Andrade lands out on the floor and clutches his knee as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and Andrade chops Carrillo in the corner. Carrillo counters a backdrop and then hits a big crossbody. Carrillo misses a kick but drops Andrade on the next one. Carrillo misses a standing moonsault and Andrade launches him back into the turnbuckles. Carrillo makes another comeback and leaps out, taking Andrade down on the outside. Carrillo brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Andrade gets hung up on the top rope after missing a kick. Carrillo goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick for another close 2 count. Vega looks worried at ringside now.

Carrillo keeps control and goes back to the top. Andrade cuts him off and rocks him a few times. Andrade climbs up but Carrillo hits him with a forearm and dazes him. Andrade recovers and knocks Carrillo into position for the big double stomp. Andrade hits it, stomping Carrillo from the top out to the floor. Andrade brings it back into the ring as fans chant "holy s--t!" but Carrillo kicks out at 2. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Andrade is suffering from a cut next to his eye.

They trade shots and counters now but Andrade lands a huge clothesline and they both go down. More back and forth as they go to the top and fight it out. Carrillo knocks Andrade to the mat but is slow to make the cover, then doesn't. Andrade back-drops Carrillo into the turnbuckles. Andrade charges into the corner and hits the double knees but Carrillo kicks out at 2. Carrillo blocks the hammerlock DDT. Vega gets on the apron but avoids getting ran into twice. Carrillo with a 2 count on Andrade. Andrade with a suplex. Andrade climbs up but Carrillo comes from behind. Carrillo climbs up on Andrade's back and hits a big super inverted hurricanrana for a big pop. Carrillo goes right back to the top for the moonsault to get the pin.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

