Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black

We go back to the ring and out comes Buddy Murphy for the next match. Mike Rome does the introductions. Murphy takes a seat in the ring like his opponent does, mocking him. The music hits and Aleister Black is out next. Black launches himself into the ring, right into the sitting position in front of Murphy, staring him down.

The bell rings and Black immediately goes for Black Mass but Murphy goes out and taunts him. They bring it back in and go at it. Murphy with a quick pin attempt. Black with a quick pin attempt. They go on and we get a stalemate as they stare each other down. Black sends Murphy out. He rushes right back in but Black is sitting down, staring at him. Murphy stops and stares back. Murphy gets up and goes for a kick but Black ducks, then nails an arm drag. Black takes Murphy down by his arm.

Black takes it to the corner but Murphy nails a knee to the jaw. Murphy charges but Black takes him back down by his arm. Black looks to mount momentum now. Murphy with an elbow but Black comes back with big strikes of his own. Black drops Murphy with a third straight kick. Murphy runs into an elbow in the corner. Black sends him to the apron and then sweeps him to the floor. Black goes to the apron and goes for a running kick but it's caught. Murphy sends Black into the ring post, then drops him jaw-first into the steps.

Murphy works Black over at ringside and then brings it back into the ring. Murphy keeps control and mocks Black some. Black scoops Murphy out of nowhere but he fights out and takes Black down by his arm, stretching Black some and keeping him grounded. Black looks to be bleeding from his nose now. Murphy pounds on Black while keeping him grounded. Black fights up and out but misses a kick. He charges and Murphy sends him over the top to the floor. Murphy follows and slams Black face-first into the announce table. Murphy grabs Black's vest from the timekeeper's area and brings it into the ring. Fans boo as Murphy puts the vest on.

Black comes in and Murphy throws the vest at him but misses. Murphy runs into a kick from the apron. Black comes in fighting but Murphy goes for a Sleeper. Black ends up catching Murphy with a kick to the face in mid-air as he comes off the top. Black is still bleeding as he crawls to get to his feet. Murphy is also back up now. Black blocks and connects with forearms. Murphy unloads. Black counters a suplex and drops Murphy, then nails a Shining Wizard for a pop. Black misses in the corner but nails a big kick to the head to drop Murphy. Black with a knee to the jaw and a springboard moonsault for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Black takes his time some but rocks Murphy with a big elbow. Black has Murphy on the apron now. They trade shots. Murphy with a kick to the jaw. Murphy gets rammed back into the ring post and he falls to the floor. Black runs and leaps off the ring post with a moonsault to the floor, nailing it. Black brings it back in the ring and hits a big jumping knee for another close 2 count. Murphy counters a submission but Black knocks him back into the corner with a kick. Black takes Murphy to the top now. Black gets sent down but comes back with a big jumping kick. Black climbs back up but Murphy fights him off. Murphy goes for the powerbomb but Black hangs on. Murphy with two superkicks to the jaw, and a third. Murphy tries for the powerbomb again and hits it. Black still kicks out at 2. Murphy shows some frustration now. Black is on his knees now. Murphy looks down and talks trash. Black blocks a knee to the face. Black fights up and nails a big elbow. They trade big stiff strikes. Murphy hits the Brainbuster in the middle of the ring but Black still kicks out. Murphy asks the referee if he's sure. They both go to opposite corners and try to get back up. They charge but both miss. Back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Black connects with a Black Mass out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

